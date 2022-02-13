MD Financial Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,315 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

