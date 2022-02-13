MD Financial Management Inc. Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 59.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,051,000 after buying an additional 626,806 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7,208.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after purchasing an additional 281,716 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 52.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,139,000 after purchasing an additional 148,589 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG opened at $136.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.81 and a 12-month high of $146.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

