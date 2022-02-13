MD Financial Management Inc. Purchases 105 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 218.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $294.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.44. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.88 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.13.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

