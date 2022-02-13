mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDF shares. Desjardins downgraded shares of mdf commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on mdf commerce from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of TSE:MDF traded up C$0.09 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 112,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,163. mdf commerce has a twelve month low of C$4.19 and a twelve month high of C$16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$196.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$25.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that mdf commerce will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

