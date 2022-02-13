Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE:MDNA opened at C$2.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.63. The company has a market cap of C$121.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65. Medicenna Therapeutics has a one year low of C$1.73 and a one year high of C$5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.