Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$7.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of TSE:MDNA opened at C$2.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.63. The company has a market cap of C$121.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65. Medicenna Therapeutics has a one year low of C$1.73 and a one year high of C$5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 10.21.
Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile
