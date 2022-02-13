Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 70,049 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $54,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $102.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

