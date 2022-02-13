Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Reduced by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,650,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,321,000 after buying an additional 46,876 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,384,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 159,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of MRK opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $193.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

