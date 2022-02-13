Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $302.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $264.64 on Wednesday. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 11.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 185.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.76%.

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total value of $539,208.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.02, for a total transaction of $1,599,239.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,757,726. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $567,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 24.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

