Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 186.4% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTLFF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21. Metallis Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

Metallis Resources Company Profile

Metallis Resources, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, copper, silver, and nickel. Its focuses on the Kirkham Property. The company was founded on June 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

