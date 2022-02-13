Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 186.4% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTLFF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21. Metallis Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.
Metallis Resources Company Profile
