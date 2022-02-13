MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MIN opened at $3.31 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.