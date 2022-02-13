MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Update

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,767 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. 16.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CXH traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 36,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,466. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $10.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

