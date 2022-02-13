MGM Resorts International Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for MGM Resorts International in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share.
Shares of MGM stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average is $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 2.35. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.77%.
In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MGM Resorts International Company Profile
MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.