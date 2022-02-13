MGM Resorts International Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for MGM Resorts International in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share.

MGM has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average is $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 2.35. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

