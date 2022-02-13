MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.53.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 24,980 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,826,000 after buying an additional 142,925 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

