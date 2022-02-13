MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.70% of MGP Ingredients worth $24,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $78.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.27. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 4.07.

MGPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

In other news, insider Michele Lux bought 1,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $140,360.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $119,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,990 shares of company stock valued at $881,862. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.