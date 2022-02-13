Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Mirrored Amazon coin can currently be purchased for about $3,212.59 or 0.07607555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Amazon has a total market capitalization of $8.13 million and $362.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00044577 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,904.72 or 0.06878495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,141.26 or 0.99792232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00049312 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006339 BTC.

About Mirrored Amazon

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 2,530 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Amazon

