Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) Short Interest Update

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MACC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Mission Advancement by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Advancement in the third quarter worth $99,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Mission Advancement by 203.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Mission Advancement during the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Mission Advancement during the fourth quarter valued at about $635,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mission Advancement stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.70. 219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,830. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. Mission Advancement has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

Mission Advancement Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

