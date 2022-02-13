Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Plans $0.15 Dividend

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) declared a dividend on Friday, February 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

OTCMKTS:MVLY opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. Mission Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.

