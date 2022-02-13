Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Down 97.7% in January

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITUY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,063. Mitsui Chemicals has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mitsui Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

