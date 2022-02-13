Mizuho Boosts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $101.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.35.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

NYSE DD opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after buying an additional 459,087 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.