Mizuho Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $625.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $500.00 to $625.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.

HUBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $756.83.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS stock opened at $544.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $569.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $671.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of -328.27 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $9,581,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 14.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in HubSpot by 83.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 66.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 7.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in HubSpot by 94.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.