Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Receives $10.42 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.42.

MOGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Mogo from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Mogo stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.31. 448,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,280. The firm has a market cap of $177.07 million, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. Mogo has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $12.29.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 million. Mogo had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOGO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 27.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 143.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 69,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 18.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Mogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mogo by 1,579.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

