Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-$3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.08. Mohawk Industries also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.900-$3.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MHK. Barclays lowered Mohawk Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.09.

NYSE MHK traded down $7.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.17. 1,068,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.59. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $143.25 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mohawk Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Mohawk Industries worth $65,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

