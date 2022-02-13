Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $104.93

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.93 and traded as high as $105.00. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $105.00, with a volume of 246 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.93 and its 200 day moving average is $109.33.
About Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monarch Cement (MCEM)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.