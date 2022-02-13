Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $104.93

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.93 and traded as high as $105.00. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $105.00, with a volume of 246 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.93 and its 200 day moving average is $109.33.

About Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM)

The Monarch Cement Co engages in the management of quarries, which contains raw materials used by the company’s cement operations. It operates through the Cement Business and Ready-Mixed Concrete Business segments. The Cement Business segment manufactures and sells cement. The Ready-Mixed Concrete Business segment includes precast concrete construction which involves short-term and long-term contracts for specific projects.

