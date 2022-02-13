Monolith (TKN) Price Reaches $0.18

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular exchanges. Monolith has a market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00037439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00105650 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

TKN is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,459,551 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

