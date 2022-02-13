Morgan Stanley Has $367.17 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,110,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 138,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of SBA Communications worth $367,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 15.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after purchasing an additional 369,762 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 132.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 32.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 950,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,369,000 after purchasing an additional 231,643 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 15.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,401,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,590,000 after purchasing an additional 187,519 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $312.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 118.64 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $346.28 and a 200-day moving average of $347.05. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $391.15.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.14.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

