Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,802,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Infosys worth $310,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Infosys by 9.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Infosys by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Infosys by 59.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Infosys by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFY opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on INFY. Wedbush boosted their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

