Morgan Stanley Lowers FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $265.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $312.82.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $246.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.45. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

