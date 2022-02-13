Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,610,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.10% of Chewy worth $314,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 66,833 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

NYSE:CHWY opened at $52.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,605.00 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.19.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.05.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $619,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Star purchased 26,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,642.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,649 shares of company stock worth $15,727,066 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.