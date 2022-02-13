Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,438,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.79% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $325,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,319,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 680.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 271,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after buying an additional 236,900 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1,462.2% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 206,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after buying an additional 193,522 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $13,255,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 624,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,915,000 after buying an additional 177,652 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.46.

