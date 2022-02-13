Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,696,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,510 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of American Water Works worth $286,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.40.

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AWK opened at $149.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.74. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

