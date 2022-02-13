Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MSI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.18.

NYSE MSI opened at $216.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.82. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $173.79 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,463,000 after buying an additional 2,327,677 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after buying an additional 973,510 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $141,115,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $102,748,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

