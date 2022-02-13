MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $639.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get MSCI alerts:

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $534.26 on Friday. MSCI has a 52-week low of $400.01 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $566.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $609.59.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 220.58% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.