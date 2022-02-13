MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Update

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MTUAY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.40. The company had a trading volume of 65,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.35 and a 200 day moving average of $110.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.49. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $91.69 and a 1-year high of $132.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTUAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HSBC upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

