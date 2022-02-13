MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Update

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MTUAY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.40. The company had a trading volume of 65,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.35 and a 200 day moving average of $110.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.49. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $91.69 and a 1-year high of $132.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTUAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HSBC upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

