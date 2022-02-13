NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 259,715 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.33% of NanoString Technologies worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after buying an additional 31,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,484,000 after purchasing an additional 114,068 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,891,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,542,000 after buying an additional 138,761 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,030,000 after buying an additional 1,034,619 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,108,000 after buying an additional 407,235 shares during the period.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $366,581.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 10.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

