National Bank Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intact Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.40. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 and gave the company a “strong” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$208.54.

Shares of IFC opened at C$183.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$140.50 and a 1 year high of C$187.92. The firm has a market cap of C$32.35 billion and a PE ratio of 16.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$166.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$168.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

