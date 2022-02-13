National Bankshares Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$225.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$219.00 to C$225.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$208.54.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial stock opened at C$183.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$166.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$168.12. The company has a market cap of C$32.35 billion and a PE ratio of 16.65. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$140.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$187.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.