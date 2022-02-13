National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of NATI opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.70%.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $106,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,178 shares of company stock valued at $977,023. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 924.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National Instruments during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Instruments during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

