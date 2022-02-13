Natixis Acquires New Position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $636,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $1,061,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.19. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

