Natixis Buys 398 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Natixis increased its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Affirm were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Affirm by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after acquiring an additional 174,540 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Affirm by 14.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Affirm by 22.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Affirm by 663.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Affirm by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Affirm stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average is $103.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.92.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,822 shares of company stock worth $6,623,117. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFRM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Affirm from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.19.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

