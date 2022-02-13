Natixis Has $1.09 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Natixis trimmed its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 87.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,780 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 87.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

