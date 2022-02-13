Natixis Increases Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Natixis lifted its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 5.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 71.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Farfetch by 2.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 3.22. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

