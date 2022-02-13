Natixis Invests $1.45 Million in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 8,225.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in BorgWarner by 62.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 529,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,900,000 after acquiring an additional 203,299 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 9.6% in the third quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.12%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

