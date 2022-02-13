Natixis Sells 57,379 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Natixis lessened its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,379 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Assurant were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,405,000 after buying an additional 102,484 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Assurant by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,129,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Assurant by 3.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Assurant by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,400,000 after purchasing an additional 26,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $161.93 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.55 and a 12 month high of $172.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.45.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

