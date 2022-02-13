Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,409 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Natus Medical worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Natus Medical by 612.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Natus Medical by 43.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS opened at $23.13 on Friday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $789.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $272,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.