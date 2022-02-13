Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Short Interest Up 140.0% in January

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the second quarter worth $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Natuzzi during the third quarter worth $163,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi during the third quarter worth $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Natuzzi by 106.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi during the second quarter worth $1,356,000. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NTZ traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,709. Natuzzi has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $131.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $120.03 million during the quarter.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

