Needham & Company LLC Trims Model N (NYSE:MODN) Target Price to $34.00

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of MODN opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26. Model N has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.23 million, a P/E ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Model N will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $111,903.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,215 shares of company stock worth $806,837 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Model N by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

