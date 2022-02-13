Needham & Company LLC Trims New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Target Price to $100.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $131.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of New Relic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.78.

New Relic stock opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.09. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $120,186.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $300,045.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,458 shares of company stock worth $7,871,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 36.0% during the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,814,000 after buying an additional 423,054 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 152.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 562,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,363,000 after buying an additional 340,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1,336.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 302,128 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,928,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 213,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after buying an additional 177,775 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

