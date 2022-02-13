Neil Hutchison Acquires 2,488,200 Shares of Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR) Stock

Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR) insider Neil Hutchison purchased 2,488,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,882.00 ($17,646.81).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Estrella Resources Company Profile

Estrella Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Munda gold and Spargoville nickel projects located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Perth, Australia.

