Neil Hutchison Acquires 2,488,200 Shares of Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR) Stock

Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR) insider Neil Hutchison purchased 2,488,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,882.00 ($17,646.81).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
Estrella Resources Company Profile
