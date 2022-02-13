NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Position Increased by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of NeoGenomics worth $11,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 0.63.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

