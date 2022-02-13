Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 193.1% from the January 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NTOIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

